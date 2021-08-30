Max George offers update on his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker

Max George has said his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker is doing “amazingly well” after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Parker, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with a tumour which was “inoperable” and “terminal” and recently announced a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain appeal.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, George, 32, said he was looking forward to sitting “front row” at the event on September 20.

He said: “Of course, (it was) a massive shock but honestly he is doing amazingly well. Tom is a different breed of animal and he is tackling it with everything and his wife Kelsey.

“He is doing great. He has just set up a concert at the Albert Hall called Inside My Head which is for Stand Up For Cancer. We are really looking forward to that.

“He’s got some great acts on. I know Becky Hill is doing it, McFly, KSI. I will hopefully be front row there watching.”

Asked about Parker’s optimism, he added: “That’s just him. That’s just the way he is with everything. And this is no different, unbelievably. But it’s really not. Tom just gets on with everything. I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

In January, Parker announced in an Instagram post that there had been a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and that he was “responding well to treatment”.

He has been married to Kelsey Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, joining their daughter, Aurelia Rose, born in 2019.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant George also addressed the chances of a The Wanted reunion, but suggested it would be hard to get the five members together.

He said: “I have always wanted to and they know that. I say that every time I go on radio and TV. So I think they are pretty aware of that.

“If you are watching, boys: let’s sort it out. I would love to, I would. But the boys are all over the world so I really don’t know.”

Boy band The Wanted formed in 2009, with Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness.