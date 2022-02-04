| 6.1°C Dublin

Maverick Sabre: ‘I want to do the unexpected thing’

With his family in Ireland, lockdown in London was a lonely time for the singer. Despite this, a burst of creativy led to a new album he’s itching to play live and a duet that unexpectedly hit the big time in Brazil

'I like it if I don’t fit easily into a box': Maverick Sabre. Photo by Mike Excell

John Meagher

Last weekend, for the first time in two years, The Late Late Show welcomed back a full-capacity audience. You’re unlikely to have missed it — even those who give the evergreen chat-show a wide berth will have been unable to avoid the toe-curling intro featuring an all-singing, all-dancing Ryan Tubridy and a masked and flag-waving audience chanting Ireland’s Call.

It was a viral video to be watched through laced fingers. What those who eschew The Late Late are unlikely to have seen was a performance of restrained, but captivating energy from Maverick Sabre, the London-Irish rover whose career has been rich and varied since bursting onto the scene a decade ago.

