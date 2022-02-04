Maverick Sabre: ‘I want to do the unexpected thing’

Last weekend, for the first time in two years, The Late Late Show welcomed back a full-capacity audience. You’re unlikely to have missed it — even those who give the evergreen chat-show a wide berth will have been unable to avoid the toe-curling intro featuring an all-singing, all-dancing Ryan Tubridy and a masked and flag-waving audience chanting Ireland’s Call.

It was a viral video to be watched through laced fingers. What those who eschew The Late Late are unlikely to have seen was a performance of restrained, but captivating energy from Maverick Sabre, the London-Irish rover whose career has been rich and varied since bursting onto the scene a decade ago.

A few hours before pitching up at RTÉ’s studios in Montrose and shortly after arriving in a Dublin 4 hotel following an early flight from London, ‘Mav’ — aka Michael Stafford — chats to Review about his hopes for his just-released new album and how he is itching to play live shows here early next month having seen them suffer pandemic-postponement.

He’s clearly glad to be back in Ireland — he lived in Wexford from the age of four, but relocated to his place of birth, London, as soon as he finished school — and not just because his extended family will get to see him do his thing on prime time TV. He’s happiest because he gets to spend the following day with his mother, who has just turned 70.

“I really missed seeing my parents during the pandemic,” he says, of his Wexford father and half-Irish mother who are still living in New Ross. “It was a lonely time, being in London alone. And not being able to just jump on a plane whenever I wanted brought it home to me that we were apart.”

It is 10 years since Maverick Sabre burst onto the landscape with a debut album of startling potency. A decade on, and he is releasing a fourth album. As with his first, Don’t Forget to Look Up is difficult to pigeon-hole and he likes it that way.

“I suppose you could call this a soul, R&B, foundation record,” he says. “There was a review of my last album and one of the papers was calling it indie. That’s OK — that’s what they’re hearing. To me, it was a sort of anti-pop record. I like it if I don’t fit easily into a box.”

Stafford is now on a London-based independent label, Famm, having spent his early recording career on the books of the world’s largest record company, Universal. “At a major [label], you’re sort of pushed into a box,” he says, “because they can sell you down the line. If something is popular, they can go, ‘We’ve got something like that. I used to be called the male Amy Winehouse when I was starting off, but I was really trying to find my voice back then.”

He has certainly found it. Don’t Forget to Look Up is the sound of a singer who is comfortable in his own skin. “I feel like I’m in a good place,” he says. “Being on Famm is great because there isn’t the same sort of external pressure. You can be the sort of artist that you want to be.”

There’s a distinct sense of optimism in his new songs. He mulls over what the young Maverick Sabre would have made of it: “He’d have said there were too many love songs! That, and I should be rapping more. But I think he would have been proud of it. I was never someone who wanted to make one album. I want to develop as an artist, to do unexpected things — to throw paint at the wall. I like not knowing where the journey is going to go.”

Making albums hasn’t got any easier, though. “As I’ve got into production a lot more over the years I can spend a hell of a long time at the back end of an album. I don’t find the songwriting the difficult process — I find knowing when it’s done to be very difficult.”

It wasn’t supposed to be an album at all. “It started out as an EP,” he says. The plan was to release it in early 2020. But then Covid arrived and everything changed. “When lockdown happened, I had to do something creative and the songs just kept coming.”

Stafford believes both this album and his previous one are best heard in the wee small hours. “My golden hour is at night. I never, ever create anything during the day. Once it gets past 10 o’clock, my creativity starts to flow. Pretty much everything on this album was done between 10pm and 5am.”

Despite such anti-social hours, Stafford is looking lean and trim. He credits his new physique to a vegetarian diet, one that’s chiefly vegan. A substantial decrease in alcohol has helped too. “I’m minding myself now,” he says with a grin.

“There was a time around my second album where I had this idea that in order to create something special you had to be in pain, or down. That’s a dangerous place to be because you can get dependent on needing chaos in order to work. I mean, it can be really good for the music but it’s not necessarily the best for your mental state.”

Spotify controversy

When we meet, the Neil Young-Joe Rogan Spotify controversy is beginning to heat up. The Swedish streaming giant and rival platforms platforms were in their infancy when he released his first album. Now, they are omnipresent, dominating the way we listen to music.

“It’s a double-edge sword,” he says of the streaming revolution, “and it’s a conversation that’s had among musicians all the time. The cons are obvious: you get paid f**k-all for the amount [of your songs] that are being listened to.

“But there are pros — if you’re independent, and you own your masters and you don’t have to pay 70pc to a label, you can do OK. Streams last a long time. An album sale is a one-off thing — you sell it once and then you make no more money on it — but on streams, someone might have you on a playlist and they stream you constantly for four or five years. So while the pay-per-play is tiny, it can just keep coming. If you get something ‘sparked’, you can still generate a good amount of money.”

One of those sparks happened during the pandemic. Slow Down, his duet with label mate Jorja Smith, became unexpectedly big in Brazil. “It was a remix with [Brazilian DJ and record producer] Vintage Culture that I did and it just connected there. It had started to gain traction in the underground dance scene and then just took off. Sometimes, things like that happen organically and you can’t explain them.”

The song’s success on a far-flung continent came at just the right time for Stafford. “Lockdown was really hitting and inspiration was going out the window,” he says. “You’re just aching to be back out there — not just playing live and working with other musicians, but living life too. That’s where the inspiration comes from.”

‘Don’t Forget to Look Up’ is out now. Maverick Sabre plays Cyprus Avenue, Cork, on March 7 and the Academy, Dublin, on March 8