Mary Byrne: ‘I’m crippled with arthritis, but once I’m up there on stage the adrenaline takes over’

Upfront: The singer on singing through the pain and following her own path

Mary Byrne (63) is a singer and actress. She shot to fame in 2010 when she was a finalist in The X Factor while working at a checkout in Tesco. Born in Ballyfermot, Dublin, she still lives there with her daughter Deborah (35). She’s currently starring in the national touring production of Menopause the Musical 2.