Mary Byrne: ‘I’m crippled with arthritis, but once I’m up there on stage the adrenaline takes over’

Mary Byrne (63) is a singer and actress. She shot to fame in 2010 when she was a finalist in The X Factor while working at a checkout in Tesco. Born in Ballyfermot, Dublin, she still lives there with her daughter Deborah (35). She’s currently starring in the national touring production of Menopause the Musical 2.

What were you like as a child?

I was a bit of a tomboy. My mother would make lovely little dresses for me and I’d always come in with them ripped from climbing up railings.​

How was your childhood?

I had a great time. I was born and reared in Ballyfermot and I still live there. I’m the youngest of five, so I had a lot of people looking after me, giving me a lot of love.​

You left school at the age of 12?

Yes, I wasn’t a great speller and I didn’t like learning stuff. I left school when I was in 6th class. Money was tight at home. I got a job in a factory packing babies’ plastic knickers. It was around the corner from where I lived. I said that I was 15. A lot of the girls in the factory were older than me and I learned about life from them. I felt very grown up.​

Describe yourself in one sentence.

Honest, strong and I’m finally beginning to like who I am.​

Best advice you were given?

Work hard, take time for yourself and keep your hand in lots of pies.​

Best advice you give?

Don’t dream of being famous – go out and follow whatever path you are good at.​

Who inspires you?

Gay Byrne. I loved the way he spoke. He was honest, he didn’t hold back and he was a real woman’s man. He gave us a voice. I met him when the Queen came to Ireland and we kind of became friends. I still miss him.​

What drives you?

Hope. Hope for always making life better and for showing my daughter that anything is possible.​

Has motherhood changed you?

It showed me unconditional love. I never found anyone after Deborah’s father. It didn’t work out with us but he was my love and I never wanted anyone after him. Motherhood proved to me that I’m not perfect but I’ve done a fairly good job.​

Was there one moment when you decided to go for it with the music?

I remember sitting at my till in Tesco one sunny day and I thought, there has to be more to this life. God, you have given me a talent and I said, if you open the doors for me, I will go through them and work very hard. I’d been doing a bit of singing with my brother but within a year everything changed. The singing career picked up and then there was The X Factor...​

What spurred you on to apply?

I went on for validation for myself. I was always singing but I was nervous and insecure.​

Did you become rich?

After I got the money for The X Factor, a lot of people thought I was a millionaire. With the few bob that I got – which was a lot – I brought my family to America and I brought my friends to Spain three times. So all the money went in that direction. I still worry about bills and I always budget. I make sure the rent and the ESB are paid. I live in a Dublin Corporation house. My mother was the worst woman with money. She’d give you her last penny and then she wouldn’t pay the rent. Then we’d have the bailiffs at the door.​

How do you cope with your arthritis while performing?

I’m crippled with arthritis in both of my knees. But once I’m up there on stage in Menopause the Musical 2, ‘Dr Theatre’ takes over. The adrenaline hits you, you see the crowd, hear the laughter and you’re alive again. Pain is just a secondary thing while you’re on stage.​

What do you do for laughs?

I love swimming, going to the theatre and watching The Golden Girls on TV. You wouldn’t get away with a show like that now.​

‘Menopause The Musical 2’ is on tour in Ireland with dates at The Gaiety, Dublin; National Opera House, Wexford; and Town Hall Theatre, Galway, among others. menopauseireland.com