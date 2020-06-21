Marvin Humes urges men to reach out to each other on Father’s Day

Marvin Humes has urged men to reach out to their loved ones to check on their mental health on Father’s Day.

The JLS singer told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that men should check in on each other because of the “very tough” time that people have been having during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I think today being Father’s Day, the message is to reach out to your loved ones.

Expand Close (David Parry/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (David Parry/PA)

“Dads reach out to sons, sons reach out to dads, your brothers, your mates, because the last three months, of course, have been very tough for everybody.

“I feel like ladies are very good at having those social connections with their girlfriends, their mums, their sisters.”

He said that his wife Rochelle “will be on the phone to her friends, four or five different friends a day, whereas us guys don’t do that”.

“I feel like it’s really important that we keep those networks open with each other and provide support,” he said.

“I think with today being Father’s Day, I think it is important that we reach out and make sure that everyone’s doing alright, you know?”

Expand Close (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Humes are awaiting the birth of their son.

He told the programme: “It hasn’t really sunk in that I have got a son on the way because it is going to bring a different dynamic to the family, because I feel like I’m a good girl dad.

“I have got a couple of girls and so to have a boy is going to be the next challenge.”

PA Media