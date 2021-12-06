Martin Kemp transforms into Father Christmas for booster jab campaign film

Martin Kemp has dressed up as Father Christmas for a festive film encouraging the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus this winter.

The video shows the actor and musician preparing for Christmas by booking an MOT for his sleigh, polishing his boots and trimming his beard.

Kemp, who turned 60 in October, is also seen getting his coronavirus booster before heading out with a sack full of presents.

He said: “We all know the run-up to Christmas can be one of the busiest times of the year – buying presents, decorating the tree, eating mince pies with family and friends.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to tick your Covid-19 booster or flu jab off your ‘to do’ list this festive season, among all your other preparations, to ensure that you can enjoy Christmas with your loved ones.

“It’s quick and easy and will keep us all protected as best as possible this winter. Now go book your jabs – Father Christmas said so!”

Kemp starred in EastEnders between 1998 and 2002 as the villainous Steve Owen and is the father of Capital FM breakfast show host Roman Kemp.

His band Spandau Ballet produced hits including Gold, Through the Barricades and True during their 1980s heyday.

The short film is part of the Government’s campaign to encourage the public to get a coronavirus booster or flu jab when they are eligible.

Video of the Day

Some 20 million people have had a booster or third dose in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster by the end of January, with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS.

It comes after the emergence of the new coronavirus variant known as Omicron impacted travel rules and sparked a return to compulsory mask-wearing on public transport.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said: “More than 20 million people have already had their booster jab, securing the vital protection they need to enjoy Christmas safely.

“I am delighted to see Martin Kemp play his part, encouraging others to do their bit in this national mission.

“It’s never too late to get your first and second dose – I encourage everybody to come forward to protect yourself and those around you.”

Deputy lead of the NHS Vaccination Programme, Dr Nikki Kanani said: “Seeing Martin Kemp step into Santa’s shoes to encourage as many as possible to take up their lifesaving booster vaccination is pure ‘Gold’.

“None of us is indestructible, but by joining 17 million others in getting that vital Covid booster, you know you and your loved ones are protected this Christmas.”