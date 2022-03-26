Martin Hayes: ‘Spirit, energy and soul always trump technical ability’

Ralph McTell had something very different in mind when he penned the lyrics “it’s a long way from Clare to here”, but for one of the county’s greatest musical exports, life in Madrid must feel hugely removed from his upbringing in the east Clare townland of Killanena.

Martin Hayes has been Madrileño for the past six years and he loves life there. It’s all down to his Spanish wife, Lena, whom he met at a concert — he was on stage, she in the audience.

“I hadn’t lived in continental Europe before,” he says, “and I always found the idea attractive, you know, what it would be like to live in one of those European cities. It’s lovely. We can live in Madrid without driving a car — we walk to the coffee shops and restaurants and the park. And being here really helped during the pandemic — there’s such an outdoor lifestyle here.”

When he chats by Zoom to Review, he and Lena are in Asturias, a mountainous region in northern Spain. “We come up here to the countryside every now and again.” It’s a reminder of sorts of his rural childhood and the simple, unhurried way of life offers him the chance to dream up new music and artistic collaborations.

Hayes has shared stages with many other musicians over the years — it’s the lifeblood of his craft — and he will play a pair of shows with his latest band, the Common Ground Ensemble, at Dublin’s National Concert Hall this weekend.

The fiddler — long considered one of this country’s greatest exponents of the instrument — is no stranger to the venue. Among his many appearances there are gigs he played as one fifth of trad ‘supergroup’ the Gloaming. “I’ve great memories of those shows,” he says. “That energy… not just on stage, but in the audience too. As a musician, you feed off that.”

He is hoping for more of the same tonight and tomorrow. “They’re all incredible musicians,” he says of the Common Ground Ensemble, whose members include pianist Cormac McCarthy and cellist Kate Ellis. “When I’m in the room with them or sitting around with them, I have to cope with my own insecurities, musically, but I’ve always found that that’s good to reach high.”

He likens the group to a house band capable of “embracing other music forms” but also one that allowed him a degree of “self-indulgence”. He has come to cherish the make-it-up-as-you-go-along approach and believes great music can emerge when the shackles are thrown off. “I really just enjoy the fact that they’re courageously improvising on every occasion,” he says. “I love the fact that every time someone takes a solo, it’s going to be a different experience.”

Hayes published his memoir last year and it was widely praised. His frankness made the book compelling. “The publishers had talked to me about doing a book. I enjoy talking about music and philosophising about it so I agreed on that basis without really thinking I’d write a memoir. That wasn’t on the agenda at all. But I was procrastinating endlessly about it and I’d signed this deal… so in the end I punched it out in slightly over two months.”

Video of the Day

Read More

Read More

Quitting drinking

Shared Notes: A Musical Journey touches on everything from his upbringing in Co Clare to his problems with alcohol when he emigrated to the US in the 1980s. In one memorable passage, he recounts the moment he broke a fiddle over the head of one of his bandmates, Paul McHugh. It’s hard to imagine this amiable, gentle figure doing such a thing — but it was an incident that encouraged him to make a concerted effort to quit drinking.

There are moments that touch on the philosophising too. One of his long-held beliefs is that soulfulness trumps technical ability. “We get carried away with musicianship sometimes and while musicianship is valuable, it’s not the be-all and end-all,” he says. “I was listening to this Ukrainian band, DakhaBrakha, over the last week or two and here’s a band without a burning hot musician or a great, great player but, my god, it’s a fantastic band. It’s elemental and true and real.

“There are a lot of qualities that go into the making of music other than simply being intellectually or technically gifted. Many other things make music meaningful.”

Hayes says he would always choose “spirit and energy and soul” in any band over those who are highly proficient but lacking those qualities. “I would still favour a committed punk band over an advanced jazz band who still weren’t saying anything. It’s all about emotive expressiveness that’s contained in the music.

“If somebody has a heartfelt musical desire or wish to communicate, irrespective of what their technical ability is, there is an absolute possibility for them to make that happen. And you’ve got people who, individually, may not amount to much but when they come together in a band, they’re able to share and communicate and coalesce around an idea and they can make great things happen.”

Hayes grew up in a family steeped in music. “My father [PJ] played the fiddle and played in a band and he was connected to all these other musicians in Co Clare of his own generation and older. There was a constant stream of musicians into the house and a big part of the social make-up of our lives was with other musicians. That was a constant all though my life and I was very attracted to it.

“I mean, my father was a relatively well-known musician in traditional music circles from the 50s, 60s on, so I had an open door to all these other great musicians, like Tony MacMahon or Ciarán Mac Mathúna or Tommy Potts — who went on to be a huge influence for me. I had a real sense of that privilege as a child.”

Expand Close Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble

Like many young Irishmen who reached adulthood in the 1980s, he felt forced to emigrate to find work. He wound up in Chicago, working on building sites. For a while, life and work got in the way of music, but the lure of playing the fiddle for others never dimmed.

“In my early 20s, it was a case of get an income, get a job, get your life together, do something sensible.” He chuckles. “At no point did music seem to fit into that matrix. I had no concept of being a professional traditional musician but it was in America that I fell back on it. In order to just survive, I ended up playing gigs in bars and stuff like that.”

While playing tourist-friendly fare helped him pay the bills, he soon reached a crossroads. “I got to the point where I thought, ‘I’ve got to make this into something real and serious. I can’t be playing the Black Velvet Band and Danny Boy until I drop dead.’ I was bored of it, but it also felt demeaning. It was utterly disconnected from the richness of my musical past.”

Meeting the Irish-American guitarist Dennis Cahill in the Windy City changed everything for him. “It was a relationship of great trust and vulnerability and, on the part of Dennis, great generosity. He’d go, ‘I don’t care about the limelight. I don’t care if I get credit of not’. It was always, ‘What would be a beautiful musical sound between the two instruments?’ That might involve him playing one note for two minutes, something completely minimal, and yet completely beautiful and essential in its own way.

“I had a very particular interpretation of traditional music that he really bent all of his style and technique towards. You don’t get that sort of opportunity in your life that often and we have had an enormous impact on each other’s lives.”

For Hayes, it was lengthy collaboration that instilled in him the need to seek out other creative partnerships and to continuously remove himself from his comfort zone. “I learned a tremendous amount about what was possible, creatively, and I acquired a lot of confidence in my own ideas,” he says. “Without a theoretical education in music, I didn’t have that. But over the years, I came to realise that it wasn’t necessary — it was a case of knowing what you like and just going for it.”

Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble play the National Concert Hall, Dublin, tonight and tomorrow.