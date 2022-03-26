| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Martin Hayes: ‘Spirit, energy and soul always trump technical ability’

The renowned fiddle player on life in Madrid, coping with his musical insecurities and throwing off the shackles for his band’s Dublin concerts this weekend

Martin Hayes. Photo by Jordan Koepke Expand
Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble Expand

Close

Martin Hayes. Photo by Jordan Koepke

Martin Hayes. Photo by Jordan Koepke

Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble

Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble

/

Martin Hayes. Photo by Jordan Koepke

John Meagher Twitter Email

Ralph McTell had something very different in mind when he penned the lyrics “it’s a long way from Clare to here”, but for one of the county’s greatest musical exports, life in Madrid must feel hugely removed from his upbringing in the east Clare townland of Killanena.

Martin Hayes has been Madrileño for the past six years and he loves life there. It’s all down to his Spanish wife, Lena, whom he met at a concert — he was on stage, she in the audience.

Most Watched

Privacy