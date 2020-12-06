'Marriage has changed me... I had a commit phobia as if I'd be shutting my life down, but in reality, marriage is the beginning of freedom' - musician Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes (58) is an Irish fiddle virtuoso renowned for his intense performances with his many musical groups, including The Gloaming. He lives in Madrid with his Spanish wife, Lina. On Tuesday, his first real concert since Covid-19 will be live-streamed from the National Concert Hall.

What were you like as a boy in Killanena, Co Clare?

I was introverted. As a child, I liked the old men's world, their music and their company. I found myself unable to be with my contemporaries. I was 19 before I bought a pair of jeans. There's something not right about that. Different seems very interesting from the outside but different from the inside is not nice.

You're the eldest. Did that make you the responsible one?

I was responsible for a long time but eventually that cracked. I forfeited my right to the family farm and told my brother that he should take it. We had a dairy farm and the cows had to be milked twice a day. You couldn't go anywhere. I wanted to see the world, to have more adventure in life and less predictability.

How did you cope when Covid-19 hit?

I was in shock. I have no income now, so what do I do next? I put up free basic tune-learning videos on my website and there are master classes on a subscription model. I will be playing my first real concert on December 8, live-streamed from the National Concert Hall. There will be no live audience but my wife, Lina, will be there, and that'll be enough for me.

You married at 49. Has marriage changed you?

Yes, it has. I had a commit phobia, as if I'd be shutting my life down in order to commit to a marriage. But, in reality, it's the complete opposite. It's the beginning of freedom. My life has actually developed and all these things, like the success of The Gloaming, have happened since I got married.

Best piece of advice you got?

When I was doing Fleadh Cheoil, I was imitating other fiddle players. Then my mother said, "You have your own voice, be that."

Who are your role models?

I'd love to be able to perform like the jazz pianist Keith Jarrett, such incredible freedom. I look up to Barack Obama on a human level - the story of his success. I played at his congressional luncheon on Capitol Hill. When we finished, he came over and chatted. I'd volunteered during his campaign. He was friendly and warm and very generous with his time.

What drives you?

There are the basic necessities of life - we have to pay bills, we have to survive. But also I'm looking for the truest, most heartfelt expression of music. I'm also highly motivated to become a more loving human being.

Best childhood Christmas ever?

When I was seven, Santa Claus brought me a fiddle. I remember running up to my parents' bedroom saying, "Can you believe it? Santa Claus gave me a fiddle and I didn't even ask for it." It changed my life.

And grown-up Christmas?

I was in Chicago and had no plans for Christmas. Everything was closed. I had it in my mind that I was going to break my link with this emotional connection with Christmas. I didn't have a partner. I was sharing a house with my friend [guitarist] Dennis Cahill. We ate a Thai takeaway. I was perfectly happy. I'd broken myself from the necessity of having the usual Christmas celebration. In a way, it was a release.

Three words that describe you?

Loyal, philosophical, generous.

Are you a glass half-full person?

Yes, but, like anybody, I can have a down day. Mostly I can lose energy, enthusiasm or get defeated but I snap back pretty fast.

What music do you listen to?

Fred Hersch, a wonderful pianist, and French composer Marin Marais.

What do you like to read?

I'm re-reading this book called Practical Paradoxes, first published in 1889. It has great lines like 'Gentleness has a force and fullness is emptiness'.

What do you do for laughs?

I can watch Yes Minister or Curb your Enthusiasm with an inward grimace and a laugh. I love comedy and laughter is very useful. When I'm with people, I'm always trying to find fun in situations.

