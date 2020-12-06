| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Marriage has changed me... I had a commit phobia as if I'd be shutting my life down, but in reality, marriage is the beginning of freedom' - musician Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes on music, love and how Santa changed his life

Martin Hayes Expand

Close

Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes

Martin Hayes (58) is an Irish fiddle virtuoso renowned for his intense performances with his many musical groups, including The Gloaming. He lives in Madrid with his Spanish wife, Lina. On Tuesday, his first real concert since Covid-19 will be live-streamed from the National Concert Hall.

What were you like as a boy in Killanena, Co Clare?

I was introverted. As a child, I liked the old men's world, their music and their company. I found myself unable to be with my contemporaries. I was 19 before I bought a pair of jeans. There's something not right about that. Different seems very interesting from the outside but different from the inside is not nice.

Privacy