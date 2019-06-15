Mark Ronson sorry for throwing up at Tom Cruise’s wedding

Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson has apologised to Tom Cruise for vomiting at the Top Gun star’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

Ronson, 43, was hired as the DJ when Hollywood A-lister Cruise married Holmes in a lavish ceremony held at a 15th-century castle in Italy.

The songwriter told the Daily Mirror: “The person I was most starstruck by was probably Tom Cruise.

“But I got really drunk. And there’s something about when I am DJing, I do not realise when I am drunk, so I keep drinking.

“The minute the music stops, I start spinning, so I threw up all over the castle.

“It was in the Italian countryside and it was very disrespectful. And I am sorry to Tom.”

The producer described the wedding as “amazing”, and revealed he had ended up “mixing the Top Gun theme with things and he (Cruise) was shooting the guns with me. And it was cool”.

Ronson’s fifth studio album, Late Night Feelings, is released next week and features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Camila Cabello.

