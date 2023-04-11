| 3.4°C Dublin

Marilyn Monroe, Elton John and Tina Turner outfits to star in Diva exhibition

The V&A display will include Sir Elton’s Louis XIV inspired look worn for his 50th birthday celebration.

Sir Elton John&rsquo;s 50th birthday outfit, designed by Sandy Powell, is among the items on display (VandA/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Outfits worn by Marilyn Monroe, Sir Elton John and Tina Turner are to go on show at a museum in London.

More than 250 objects, made up of fashion, photography and music, will be showcased at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s (V&A) Diva exhibition from June.

