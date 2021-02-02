Marilyn Manson responds to Evan Rachel Wood abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has described allegations he was abusive to the actress Evan Rachel Wood as ‘horrible distortions of reality’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Marilyn Manson has described allegations he was abusive to the actress Evan Rachel Wood as “horrible distortions of reality,” after he was dropped by his record label and cut from two TV shows.

Wood, star of TV sci-fi series Westworld and Disney’s Frozen II, publicly named Manson on Instagram and said he began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

Wood, 33, was briefly engaged to Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2010.

Amid a growing backlash, rock musician Manson, 52, has now responded and said his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

In a statement shared on Instagram, he said: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following Wood’s allegations and those of other women who came forward, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

It said in a statement: “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

And US TV network Starz said Manson’s guest appearance in fantasy drama American Gods will be removed from an upcoming episode.

The network said: “Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

And AMC has pulled an episode of horror anthology series Creepshow that was set to feature Manson, according to Deadline.

Manson’s most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020’s We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson found fame in the 1990s and became known for his distinctive appearance.

