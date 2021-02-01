Marilyn Manson dropped by record label following abuse allegations

Rock musician Marilyn Manson has been dropped from his record label after the actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of being abusive during their relationship (Ian West/PA)

Rock musician Marilyn Manson has been dropped from his record label after actress Evan Rachel Wood accused him of being abusive during their relationship.

Wood, star of TV sci-fi drama Westworld, publicly accused Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, in an Instagram post on Monday.

She said he began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.

Expand Close Marilyn Manson (Matt Crossick/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marilyn Manson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Wood, 33, was briefly engaged to Manson, 52, in 2010.

Manson has been contacted for comment.

Following Wood’s allegations and those of four other women, Loma Vista Recordings said it was no longer working with Manson.

It said in a statement: “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately.

“Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson’s most recent album released through Loma Vista Recordings was 2020’s We Are Chaos, which reached number seven in the UK charts and eight in the US.

Manson found fame in the 1990s and became known for his distinctive appearance.

PA Media