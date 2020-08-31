Mariah Carey to star in Christmas special for Apple TV+

Mariah Carey is set to star in a Christmas special for Apple TV+, the technology giant has announced (Apple/ Dennis Leupold/PA)

Mariah Carey is set to star in a Christmas special for Apple TV+, the technology giant has announced.

The pop titan will appear in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special alongside a star-studded line-up of surprise guests, Apple said.

It will launch on the streaming platform later this year. Carey has been described as the “Queen of Christmas” thanks to her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The song has become a hallmark of the festive period and last year, on its 25th anniversary, it topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Carey’s 19th number one hit.

That is more than any other solo performer. Of all artists, only the Beatles have more, with 20.

According to Apple, the “innovative” Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will “combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together”.

Carey will serve as an executive producer, while the special will be directed by British filmmaker Hamish Hamilton and American director Roman Coppola.

