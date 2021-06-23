Mariah Carey and Halsey among stars sharing support for Britney Spears

Mariah Carey and Halsey were among the stars sharing messages of support for Britney Spears after the singer asked a judge to end her conservatorship (PA)

Mariah Carey and Halsey were among the stars sharing messages of support for Britney Spears after the singer asked a judge to end her conservatorship.

During bombshell testimony on Wednesday, Spears told a Los Angeles court she wants to be freed from the legal arrangement that controls her life, so she can marry boyfriend Sam Asghari and start a family.

The pop superstar, 39, said the terms of the conservatorship required her to use birth control to stop her getting pregnant.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Spears called for the conservatorship to be ended without the need for a medical evaluation.

Following her dramatic appearance, celebrities publicly shared their backing for Spears.

Carey tweeted: “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Pop star Halsey said she “admires” Spears’s courage for speaking out, writing online: “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.

“Additionally, f*** anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney.”

US singer-songwriter Brandy said: “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans â¥ï¸ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Singer Tinashe tweeted: “We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears.”

Meghan McCain, a TV personality and daughter of former US presidential nominee John McCain, suggested the terms of Spears’s conservatorship should be illegal.

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

“How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime?” she said.

“Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail.”

Comedian Ziwe wrote: “FREE BRITNEY!!!!!!!!!!!”

TV host Andy Cohen tweeted: “#FreeBritney”

During Wednesday’s hearing, judge Brenda Penny said a decision on ending the conservatorship cannot be taken until a request is formally lodged with the court.

Samuel Ingham, Spears’s lawyer, said he will discuss the next steps with the star.