Mans Not Hot rapper Big Shaq honoured at UK urban music awards

The comedian behind the character of Big Shaq, the rapper whose hit Mans Not Hot went viral, has been honoured at an awards ceremony celebrating the UK grime scene.

Michael Dapaah scooped the Personality of the Year prize at the KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards in London on Tuesday, where presenters included DJ Tim Westwood, TV presenter Maya Jama and England footballer Jesse Lingard.

Michael Dapaah won the Personality of the Year award at the The KA and GRM Daily Rated Awards (Dave Benett/PA)

Other winners included Fredo, who was awarded Mixtape of the Year; Nines, who won best album for Crop Circle; while Radio 1Xtra’s Charlie Sloth took home Radio DJ of the Year.

Accepting his award, Dapaah said: “It’s mad, I just want to thank God for this. You know a couple of years ago we weren’t here and now we’re here – don’t let anyone stop you from what you want to do.

“Big up to the females in this category and all the other entertainers; big up yourself, this one’s for you.”

The coveted Artist of the Year award was presented to Hackney-born rapper Not3s, whose album Take Not3s II was released in July.

He said: “You know this is mad, man – big up everyone who was nominated, can’t lie that was a tough one and big up all of you.”

The 2018 KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards Airs On Channel 4 On Friday September 7 at 11.05pm.

Press Association