Thursday 4 April 2019

Man suspected of shooting Nipsey Hussle charged with murder

Eric Holder, 29, who knew the rapper, is set to appear in court.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles (Marcio Jose Sanchez,/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is set to appear in court.

He has not yet entered a plea, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

The shooting shocked fans of the rapper in Los Angeles (Ringo HW Chiu/AP)

Holder was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday.

Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, had several conversations on Sunday outside the rapper’s South LA clothing store.

They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle, who was declared dead at a hospital. He also wounded two other men.

If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

Press Association

