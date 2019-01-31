Entertainment Music

Thursday 31 January 2019

Man issued with harassment warning following complaint by Kylie Minogue

The pop star, 50, first found fame after starring in Neighbours.

A man has been issued with a harassment warning following a complaint by Kylie Minogue (Ian West/PA)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

A man has been issued with a harassment warning by police following a complaint by Kylie Minogue.

Officers were called to a house in Kensington and Chelsea, London, on January 23 following a complaint from a female resident, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man was handed a first-instance harassment warning, a Scotland Yard spokeswoman said.

A representative for Minogue refused to comment.

The Australian pop star, 50, found fame after starring in soap Neighbours, before launching a successful career in music.

