Man charged over Takeoff’s death tried to avoid arrest, say police

The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston, Texas bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain a passport in his efforts to flee the country, prosecutors said.

He also repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing on Wednesday.

But lawyers for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defence in the case, as he has asserted his innocence.

“We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defence,” Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s lawyers, said after the hearing.

Patrick Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, appears in court in Houston (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP/PA)

Patrick Clark, accused in the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, appears in court in Houston (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP/PA)

She declined to provide additional details on this to reporters, but during the hearing she suggested that Clark only fired after someone shot at him first. Police say Clark fired the first shot.

Takeoff was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley around 2.30am on November 1.

Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice outside the bowling alley, but that the 28-year-old rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander”.

Clark was arrested on December 1 on a murder charge.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Clark’s defence had sought to have his bond reduced from two million dollars (£1.6 million) to 100,000 dollars (£80,500). But state District Judge Josh Hill was hesitant to reduce his bond, believing he could be a flight risk and that Clark’s “Google searches for fake tickets cause me a great deal of concern”.

During the hearing, Houston police sergeant Michael Burrow testified that a review of Clark’s mobile phone after his arrest found he had made online searches for fake plane tickets.

It was my belief he was preparing to flee the country Sgt Michael Burrow

Prosecutors suggested these searches were tied to Clark’s efforts to get an expedited passport. Investigators also found multiple searches on his phone in which Clark looked at news articles about the shooting and whether he was named as a suspect, he said.

“It was my belief he was preparing to flee the country,” Sgt Burrow said.

Surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun, Burrow said. Clark left the bottle near the scene of the shooting and fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him.

FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting.

Ms Quinones denied Clark was trying to leave the country after the shooting, saying that before his arrest he had cancelled a previously scheduled trip to Mexico and that on the day of his arrest he had been looking for an apartment to rent in the city.

The judge agreed to reduce Clark’s bond to one million dollars (£0.8 million)if additional security requirements could be met and he agreed to consider next week additional information from Clark’s lawyers about possibly lowering it more.

Clark’s father, Joseph, testified that his son works as a DJ and also promotes nightclubs but that he has never been financially stable, still lives at home, borrows his truck to get around and would not have the resources to flee to another country.

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset from Migos perform on stage at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset from Migos perform on stage at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

During the hearing, prosecutors played a recording of a call Clark made on December 6 from jail to his family in which he could he heard saying that the two million dollar bond “can be made right now”.

Prosecutors suggested Clark has had access to large amounts of cash in his work as a DJ and with nightclubs. But Ms Quinones said Clark indicating he could pay the two million dollars was just boastful claims from “a young man talking and talking too much”.

Police have said that during the shooting, another man and a woman suffered non-life threatening gunshot injuries, and that at least two people opened fired.

Police said investigators are still trying to track down witnesses. The gun used to kill Takeoff has not been recovered, Sgt Burrow said.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Migos first broke through with the massive hit Versace in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No 1 hit Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture, Culture II and Culture III, with the first two hitting No 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.