Make Captain Tom number one, says chart rival The Weeknd

Captain Tom Moore is in a tight battle for number one with The Weeknd (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Weeknd has urged people to help Captain Tom Moore claim top spot in the charts after it was revealed he is likely to overtake the war veteran.

The Official Charts Company said on Thursday that downloads of the charity single You’ll Never Walk Alone, which Captain Tom recorded with Michael Ball, have slowed across the week.

Just a few thousand chart sales now separate him from the Canadian singer’s track Blinding Lights.

everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK!Weâre routing for you. XO! pic.twitter.com/P788bggQRn — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 23, 2020

The Weeknd wrote on Twitter: “Everyone in the UK please support Captain Tom Moore/Michael Ball single so this incredible 99-year-old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service and now raised $35 million can have a number one for his 100th birthday in the UK.”

He added: “We’re rooting for you.”

The musician shared the message alongside a photograph promoting Captain Tom’s song, which is raising money for NHS Charities Together.

Captain Tom has raised more than £28 million by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

The Official Charts Company rankings will be published on Friday.

The news came after Captain Tom said he was “very humbled” to be surprised with a Pride Of Britain Award.

Sir David Jason, Michael Sheen, Joanna Lumley and Rita Ora were among the stars to send messages to the Second World War veteran as he was told he was receiving the gong.

Carol Vorderman, who hosts the Pride of Britain Awards show, spoke from her home and told Good Morning Britain that Captain Tom had received almost 70,000 nominations.

She will be handing the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award to him later in the year when the ceremony takes place.

Captain Tom said he was “completely taken aback”.

“That is absolutely amazing. It’s very difficult for me to believe things like this,” he told the ITV show.

“I thank you very much because I am very, very humbled at receiving this magnificent award. Thank you all very, very much.”

