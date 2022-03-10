Major record labels suspend operations in Russia

Warner Music Group said it is suspending operations in Russia (Alamy/PA)

Warner Music Group has suspended all of its operations in Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the company has confirmed.

The recording giant, one of the so-called ‘big three’, owns labels including Atlantic Records, Elektra Music Group, Parlophone, and Warner Records and represents musicians including Ed Sheeran, Neil Young and Coldplay.

A Warner Music Group spokesperson said: “Warner Music Group is suspending operations in Russia, including investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities, and manufacturing of all physical products.

Learn more about how you can help support ICRC and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: https://t.co/xtf64DOznf pic.twitter.com/FzI7CMKtyJ — Warner Music Group (@warnermusic) March 1, 2022

“We will continue to fulfil our agreed upon obligations to our people, artists, and songwriters as best we can as the situation unfolds. We remain committed to supporting the humanitarian relief efforts in the region.”

Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, previously announced it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices in the country.

A statement on March 8 said: “Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there.

“We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

Sony Music Group, the third recording giant, has also suspended operations in Russia, announcing on Thursday: “Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence.

“We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need.”