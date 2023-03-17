| 12.2°C Dublin

Mae Muller’s Eurovision song soars up charts

The 25-year-old singer will perform the track, I Wrote A Song, at the song contest in Liverpool in May.

Mae Muller (Matt Crossick/PA) Expand

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Mae Muller has kicked off her Eurovision campaign on a high note as her entry for the song contest soared up the singles chart after it was announced she would represent the UK.

The track, I Wrote A Song, has landed at number 30, making it the first UK Eurovision entry to debut within the top 40 in its first week since boy group Blue’s I Can in 2011, according to the Official Charts Company.

