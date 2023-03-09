| 3.2°C Dublin

Mae Muller ‘honoured’ to follow in Sam Ryder’s Eurovision footsteps

The London-born singer was confirmed as the UK’s Eurovision act on Thursday morning.

Singer Mae Muller after she was confirmed as the UK's act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Mae Muller after she was confirmed as the UK&rsquo;s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Mae Muller after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Singer Mae Muller after she was confirmed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Mae Muller has said she is “honoured” to be following in the footsteps of Sam Ryder as this year’s UK Eurovision act, but wants to “do it in my own way”.

The 25-year-old singer was recently confirmed to represent the UK at the event in Liverpool with the track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.

