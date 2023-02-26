| 5°C Dublin

Madonna’s brother Anthony Ciccone dies aged 66

Records show Ciccone was most recently living in Michigan, where he and his seven siblings grew up.

Madonna&rsquo;s oldest sibling has died (Aurore Marechal/PA) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Madonna’s eldest sibling Anthony Ciccone has died aged 66, a family member said.

The announcement was made on Instagram by musician Joe Henry, who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone.

