Machine Gun Kelly launches own coffee roast – The Blonde Don

Machine Gun Kelly launches of own coffee roast – The Blonde Don (PA)

US musician Machine Gun Kelly has announced the launch of his own coffee roast.

The Grammy-nominated musician, real name Colson Baker, released the blend – named The Blonde Don – on Friday.

It follows his previous coffee-related endeavours, after opening a coffee shop in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, in 2020.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The bean bag features a rendering of Machine Gun Kelly created by artist Glen Infante and will be available at the rapper’s shop The 27 Club.

The announcement of the new roast was accompanied by a video in the style of video game Grand Theft Auto, which was posted to the shop’s social media.

The 27 Club Blonde Don Blend is a light roast hand sourced from the mountains west of Veracruz, Mexico from a 100-year old family owned farm.

The coffee is slowly dried for 20 days in a special honey process creating a supremely sweet taste with a mild orange citric, chocolate and sugar cane profile.