Thursday 11 October 2018

Lyrics for Sir Elton John’s Your Song to be auctioned

Auctioneer Bonhams estimate the lyrics will make ‘in the six-figure range’.

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin worked together on Your Song (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

The handwritten lyrics for Sir Elton John’s Your Song are to go under the hammer in New York.

Auctioneer Bonhams estimate the lyrics by Bernie Taupin will make “in the six-figure range” at the sale on November 19 in Manhattan.

Taupin was waiting for the singer on a London rooftop when he wrote the famous line: “I sat on the roof and kicked off the moss.”

ipanews_112c5d22-8874-4a9c-bd5d-2be215c25694_embedded238433374
Sir Elton John rose to stardom after the release of Your Song (Gareth Fuller/PA)

After getting the verses, it took Sir Elton just 10 minutes to come up with the melody. Its 1970 release helped launch the pair into stardom.

The document is being sold by the lyricist’s ex-wife, Maxine Taupin.

