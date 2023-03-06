| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies

He was the last surviving founding member of a band with a tragic history.

Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd (Owen Sweeney/AP) Expand

Close

Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd (Owen Sweeney/AP)

Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd (Owen Sweeney/AP)

Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd (Owen Sweeney/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped to found the group, has died at the age of 71.

No cause of death was given.

Most Watched

Privacy