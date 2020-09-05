Lucy Spraggan details struggle with binge eating as she shows off body change

Lucy Spraggan has said she can still be prone to binge eating, as she showed off her three-and-a-half stone weight loss.

The former X Factor star, 29, shared before and after photos after changing her attitude to food and giving up alcohol over the last few years – but stressed that life is about “balance”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I tend to relax a lot more on the weekends which can sometimes enable my laziness and unlock my passion for large bars of chocolate, so I remind myself, life is about balance and enjoyment.

“I’m gonna get my lifters on, get my ass down to the gym and throw around some weights, then I’m going to have an afternoon of lounging and hitting the cake.

“Tomorrow a nice long walk with my friends and all our dogs and a roast dinner.

“Quite honestly I can (still) be prone to binge eating if I forget to include balance in my lifestyle. I used to think ‘I’ll have this as a treat’ and then I’d be really full of guilt and shame about what I’d eaten and I’d eat more to feel better. Then it’d go round in circles.

“I learnt that I am definitely worthy of cake and icecream, fruit and sweets, salad and steak and what I eat doesn’t define who I am.

“I’ll be eating what is tasty this weekend whilst being conscious about how much energy my body needs and not over-fuelling it.

“Learning about that really changed everything for me.”

Spraggan, who has recently set up her own six-week fitness programme to help others, has shared a string of photos of her body transformation over recent months.

Earlier this week, she wrote: “As you guys know, over the last 12 months a lot has changed for me.

“Not only have I lost over 3.5 stone, I’ve changed my mindset, my relationship with food and I gave up alcohol.

“I can’t tell you how much better I feel both inside and out, and I want to share my experiences and the things that helped me…”

PA Media