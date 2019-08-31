Singer, actress and now author - there appears to be no end to Andrea Corr's creative output.

Love song: Why Andrea Corr's new composition is a book about family

The busy mother-of-two put her time to good use yesterday as MC for the annual ISPCC/Brown Thomas lunch and fashion show at the five-star InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

Thalia Heffernan in a Givenchy print dress

Now in its 19th year, the lunch is one of the autumn's big ticket charity lunches on the social calender. To date it has raised nearly €1.3m for the charity.

Andrea was invited to lead the event by her friend Caroline Downey, president of the child protection charity.

The singer shot to international fame singing with her three siblings in their family band The Corrs in the 1990s.

They returned to performing together in recent years and the songbird's latest creative venture is a memoir entitled 'Barefoot Pilgrimage'.

Published by Harper Collins in October, it includes poetry, photos and reflections. Andrea has described it as "a love song to family and to creativity. A song of deep gratitude and hope."

Speaking yesterday, the Co Louth-born singer acknowledged the ISPCC "is very dear to my heart".

"I think the ISPCC and anything that involves children needing help is pretty much close to all our hearts."

She said being a mother herself, the idea of any children needing such help "is almost unbearable to think about - but it is important to think about it and help and show that we care for children that need it".

Speaking about the valuable work Childline provides, Andrea said: "This is the one charity that takes calls 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from children that need help."

More than 370 guests attended the lunch and were welcomed by Ms Downey and Shelly Corkery, group fashion director of Brown Thomas. There was a Champagne reception, lunch and an exclusive preview of the new autumn winter 2019 international collections from The Designer Rooms at Brown Thomas.

The catwalk show opened with Prada, Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu and highlights included Alexander McQueen, Victoria Beckham and new brands Bottega Veneta and Paco Rabanne. Among the guests were Laura Whitmore and her other half Iain Stirling, the Scottish narrator of 'Love Island'.

