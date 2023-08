‘Louis Walsh has been mentoring me again. I love that’ – High Kings frontman Darren Holden

The singer on his band’s reinvention, his long stint on Broadway as Billy Joel and what his guru from his Nineties pop days has been telling him

Darren Holden: ‘The last time I saw Billy Joel, he asked me if I still sing the songs... I do, they still have an incredible hold over me’. Photo by Ray Keogh

John Meagher Yesterday at 03:30