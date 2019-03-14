Louis Tomlinson’s sister dies after suffering suspected heart attack
She was an aspiring fashion designer and social media influencer.
One Direction star Louis Tomlinson’s sister Felicite has died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest aged 18.
The aspiring fashion designer died at her flat in Earl’s Court, west London, on Wednesday.
Her death is being treated as unexplained by police.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52 on Wednesday, March 13 to a residential address… following reports of a female in cardiac arrest.
“A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”
A person who was with her called 999, according to the Sun newspaper.
It is understood that Tomlinson, who is reportedly in London for a now-cancelled appearance on Friday night’s Comic Relief, was told of her death on Wednesday.
Tomlinson’s mother Johannah died from leukaemia in 2016.
