Lou Reed goes acoustic for an unusual walk on the wild side

In Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting, Renton says it was “breaking the junkie’s golden rule” to play ‘Heroin’ from Lou Reed’s live 1974 LP Rock n’ Roll Animal, rather than the original version from the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album.

I’m not sure Renton could listen with a clear conscience then to the new version of ‘Heroin’ on Words & Music, May 1965, the ‘new’ Lou Reed album released on August 26.

Recorded in May 1965, it is a primitive four-minute demo that makes Reed sound like Woody Guthrie on an acoustic guitar singing about injecting drugs. This near-country version of the grim classic is in stark contrast to the seven minute proto-punk version that the Velvet Underground made infamous.

The new album takes its title from a tape of recordings Reed mailed to himself, which stayed sealed in its original envelope for 47 years, marked: ‘Words & Music, May 1965’.

'Words & Music, May 1965' on Light in the Attic Records, is released in cooperation with Laurie Anderson

'Words & Music, May 1965' on Light in the Attic Records, is released in cooperation with Laurie Anderson

The middle-class Jewish son of a former beauty queen and a certified public accountant, Lou was born Lewis Allan Reed on March 2, 1942, in Brooklyn. When they moved to blue-collar Freeport on Long Island, the nine-year-old didn’t fit in. Prone to panic attacks, he was beaten up after school at junior high school.

He suffered from depression and took drugs. During his first year at New York University, he had a nervous breakdown. On the advice of a psychiatrist, his parents sent him to electroconvulsive therapy.

“It has been suggested by some authors that ECT was approved by my parents because Lou had confessed to homosexual urges,” his sister Merrill later wrote. “How simplistic. He was depressed, weird, anxious, and avoidant. My parents were many things, but homophobic they were not.”

Reed had a slightly different take on it.

They were downtown New York’s fabled house band of the damned

In the book Please Kill Me: An Oral History of Punk, he described the treatment forced on him in 1959. “They put the thing down your throat so you don’t swallow your tongue, and they put electrodes on your head. That’s what was recommended to discourage homosexual feeling.”

Five years later, he formed the Velvet Underground with John Cale, Sterling Morrison and then Moe Tucker. They were managed (and ‘produced’) by a certain Andy Warhol, and became one of the most influential rock groups of all time.

Vanity Fair magazine retrospectively called them ‘downtown New York’s fabled house band of the damned’. That sense of alienation and darkness was what Reed was after.

He once told his friend, writer Ed McCormack, that from the start of his career his ambition was to write about “junkies, hookers, drag queens, and other outsiders” as powerfully as author Hubert Selby Jr did in Last Exit to Brooklyn – “only set to a guitar and condensed to just minutes.”

He realised that ambition. He composed anthems for, and about, the outsiders of society. ‘Venus in Furs’ was his tribute to sadomasochism, and ‘I’m Waiting for the Man’ was about a drug addict “feeling sick and dirty”, travelling to Harlem to buy drugs from his dealer.

Both songs were from The Velvet Underground & Nico, their 1967 debut album, of which Brian Eno said: “It only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band.”

John Cale, dancer Gerard Malanga, Nico and Andy Warhol in 1966

John Cale, dancer Gerard Malanga, Nico and Andy Warhol in 1966

Their second LP, 1968’s White Light/White Heat, featured ‘Sister Ray’, about a transvestite heroin dealer in an orgy with a sailor from Alabama. In it Reed rhymed “Alabama” with “a way to earn a dollar”.

Reed’s biggest ever hit, however, was ‘Walk on the Wild Side’, from his second solo album, 1972’s Transformer, produced by David Bowie. It name-checked and described a selection of the people he met at The Factory, Warhol’s New York studio – among them, ‘Holly’ Woodlawn, a transsexual actress from Florida, who in 1962 as a 15-year-old hitch-hiked to New York.

Another transgressive masterpiece on Transformer was, of course, ‘Perfect Day’. A ostensibly happy love song, on one level it’s about enjoying precious time with loved ones. Beneath the surface, its meaning was darker, suggesting that a ‘perfect day’ was one spent with the true love of your life: heroin.

Onstage, in eyeliner, tight leather pants, and a shaved blond crewcut, he wrapped the microphone cord around his arm and simulated shooting up.

But his 1973 album Berlin was his darkest ever release. Not everyone liked it. Stephen Davis in Rolling Stone said it was “a disaster, taking the listener into a distorted and degenerate demimonde of paranoia, schizophrenia, degradation.”

‘Lou called back and said he got Keith Richard’s doctor to come over…’

Around that time, he started a four-year relationship with Rachel Humphreys, a trans woman he met a Greenwich Village club while he was coming off a three-day amphetamine binge.

”There was this amazing person, this incredible head, kind of vibrating out of it all. She was obviously in a different world to anyone else in the place.”

Falling in love didn’t mellow him. In 1974, he told US rock writer Lester Bangs: “You really are an asshole. You went past assholism into some kind of urinary tract.” He also released that year ‘Kill Your Sons’, a song about his parents sending him for ECT.

The relentless feedback fest that was July’s 1975’s Metal Music Machine album baffled some (his record company chief among them), and inspired others (The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, and so on). Happier was his December album Coney Island Baby, on which his Mexican-American transsexual lover, Humphreys, again played muse.

Their life together was suitably dramatic – not least if the diary entry in 1976 by Warhol was anything to go by.

“Lou called and that was the drama of the day,” he wrote. “He said Rachel had gotten kicked in the balls and was bleeding from the mouth and he wanted the name of a doctor.

"Lou’s doctor had looked at Rachel and said that it was nothing. But Lou wanted another doctor to check. Lou called back and said he got Keith Richard’s doctor to come over…”

In 1978, the couple broke up. “Love has gone away,” he sang on the title track of 1978’s Street Hassle. His musical golden age seemed to be over too.

Albums like 1979’s The Bells, 1980’s Growing Up in Public and 1986’s Mistrial are best forgotten. His influence, however, survived.

In 1985, that was made obvious at the Live Aid concert in London during U2’s career-making version of ‘Bad’, which included bits of ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and ‘Satellite of Love.’ (On the U2’s ZOO TV Tour in 1992, he joined Bono on stage at Giants Stadium to duet on ‘Satellite of Love’.)

His 1989 album New York was, for me, his last great album. It was followed by 1990’s Songs for Drella, a hymn to his late pal Warhol, and 1992’s Magic and Loss was a beautiful album his friends who were dying. The Raven, from 2003 – an opera loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s writings – also featured David Bowie, Ornette Coleman, and Reed’s wife Laurie Anderson, who he married in 2008.

They lived in the West Village with their dog – who they taught to play the piano. Until the end, he was the bard of New York.

As Bono once said: “New York City was to Lou Reed what Dublin was to James Joyce – the complete universe of his writing.”

He inspired generations of punk and post-punk bands in London and New York and every city in-between. He remained an original until his death from liver cancer on October 27, 2013, at age 71.

