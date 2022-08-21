| 11.3°C Dublin

Lou Reed goes acoustic for an unusual walk on the wild side

The debauched tale of the gravel-voiced punk rock singer, ahead of a new release of early recordings

Lou Reed. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives Expand
&lsquo;Words &amp; Music, May 1965&rsquo; on Light in the Attic Records, is released in cooperation with Laurie Anderson Expand
John Cale, dancer Gerard Malanga, Nico and Andy Warhol in 1966 Expand

Barry Egan Twitter Email

In Irvine Welsh’s novel Trainspotting, Renton says it was “breaking the junkie’s golden rule” to play ‘Heroin’ from Lou Reed’s live 1974 LP Rock n’ Roll Animal, rather than the original version from the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album.

I’m not sure Renton could listen with a clear conscience then to the new version of ‘Heroin’ on Words & Music, May 1965, the ‘new’ Lou Reed album released on August 26.

