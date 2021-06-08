| 17.2°C Dublin

Lorde teases new music while fans take to Twitter to react

Her most recent album was 2017’s Melodrama

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website (PA) Expand

Close

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website (PA)

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website (PA)

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website (PA)

Keiran Southern

Singer-songwriter Lorde has teased new music with a cheeky post on her official website.

The New Zealander, 24, updated her site with a bare-legged woman – possibly the singer – pictured from below while running on the beach, leaving her backside on display.

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA)

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA)

Lorde has teased fans with new music (Yui Mok/PA)

The snap, apparently art work for new music, is titled Solar Power.

“ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” a message on the website reads.

Lorde’s most recent album, Melodrama, arrived in 2017 and included the songs Green Light, Perfect Places and Homemade Dynamite.

A critical and commercial success, it peaked at number five in the UK album charts but hit top spot elsewhere, including the US.

Lorde’s debut album, 2013’s Pure Heroine, was also hugely successful and featured the hit single Royals.

Entertainment Newsletter

From Eurovision to Love Island, our free newsletter brings you our best features and interviews from the world of entertainment every week.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy