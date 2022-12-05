Longlist unveiled for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns, soul band Gabriels and electronic music DJ Fred again… have made the longlist for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023 prize.

The 10-strong list was chosen by a panel of more than 130 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Celeste.

Also featured on the list are Biig Piig, the Irish singer and rapper Jessica Smyth; and Nia Archives, a DJ and producer specialising in jungle and drum and bass.

Indie singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri also makes the list after a number of releases on the Parlophone record label.

Cat Burns attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Cat Burns attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake features after building a committed UK listenership.

The longlist also includes pop singer Dylan, girl group Flo and drum and bass duo Piri & Tommy.

The list was compiled using recommendations from 136 artists, DJs, radio and TV producers, festival bookers and journalists.

Each was asked to name their favourite three new acts, who must not have been the lead artist on a UK top five album or three UK top 10 singles before October 31.

Last year’s winner was electronic music producer PinkPantheress.

Sir Elton John helped choose the longlist (Suzan Moore/PA)

Sir Elton John helped choose the longlist (Suzan Moore/PA)

Stormzy, Adele, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish are among the artists who have featured on the list in previous years.

Chris Price, head of music for Radio 1, said: “This year’s Sound Of longlist is one of the strongest and most diverse we’ve ever published.

“The most striking thing about it is the breadth of genres represented.

“Every single artist on the list has been incubated on Radio 1’s playlist and specialist output; whoever wins, we can be sure that 2023 will be a vintage year for new pop, dance, R&B, soul, drum and bass, Afrobeats and indie.”

The countdown of the top three will begin across Radio 1 on Tuesday January 3 2023 and the winner will be revealed on Thursday January 5 on Radio 1.