‘Lockdown was was a very creative period for me’ – Róisín Murphy ready to headline Body and Soul

Róisín Murphy will headline the main stage on Saturday night at the Body and Soul festival

Irish singer Róisín Murphy has revealed that she found parts of the Covid-19 lockdown to be “very creative”.

The Arklow native said she continued to perform online during the lockdown and posted clips on her YouTube channel.

“It’s been a bit staggered for me and I did gig right up until two days before lockdown, I did a gig in London and I’ve made performance streams online and I kept me finger in even throughout and in many ways, it was a very creative period,” she told Independent.ie.

“I made a live stream of a whole gig and put that together and directed it, it was a massive undertaking for me and technically to do it because it was right at the beginning of streaming live gigs.

“It was interesting, it threw up a lot of interesting things but it’s awkward to organise rescheduling, like there’s loads of bands desperate to get out there on the road, and there isn’t even the venues so it’s fun times.”

Murphy said she missed the experience of touring with her band and said many creative professionals found the pandemic challenging “psychologically”.

The singer, who during the 1990s was known as one half of the pop duo Moloko alongside English musician Mark Brydon, said it takes a “specific skillset” to be able to tour the world both physically and mentally.

“There’s no taking away from the live experience whatsoever, I have to say it’s really a magical thing,” she said.

“The camaraderie of getting out on the road and being with the band, I’m very close with my band and I’ve worked with my musical director for all of my career, so I felt terrible for them and all the work that went down the tube for them.”

“It was very hard and psychologically very hard I mean I’m sure the numbers are very high of roadies and musicians whose marriages have broken down because they’re used to going away.”

“Particularly in the case of the roadies because they never stop, when one band stops another band starts. That’s their livelihood and they’re used to this sort of nomadic lifestyle, it’s a hard life and you choose it because that’s where you can excel, it’s a very specific skillset being able to tour.”

The songwriter said she wrote part of her fifth solo album, Róisín Machine, during lockdown in 2020.

“Most of it was in place but I guess about 20pc of it was done in that time. There are obvious places like in Shellfish Mademoiselle where I sing about not being able to dance, those lyrics were written here in the house during lockdown,” she said.

Murphy will headline the main stage at Body and Soul on the Saturday night for “a very special” show.

After a two-year hiatus, the festival returns in a scaled down version with just 5,500 tickets available for the three-day event at Ballinlough Castle estate in Co Westmeath.

“It’s a wonderful festival, it seems to have a really good ethos and it’s for the heads, people who are really into their music. It seems a really good vibe to me when I played it before,” she said.

Body and Soul takes place on the weekend of June 17 to 19.