LL Cool J and Barry Manilow join concert to mark New York’s Covid recovery

LL Cool J, Barry Manilow and Carlos Santana will join the line-up of a concert in Central Park next month to celebrate New York City’s recovery from Covid-19.

They will line up along with previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson, New York mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The greatest city in the world is ready to take center stage. Join us August 21 for the most epic concert in Central Park history! All you need to be a part of it is a ticket and proof of #COVID19 vaccination. Join us #inTheBronx for more. https://t.co/jXUsnGIemz — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 27, 2021

The concert on August 21 will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said.

Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.

“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” Mr de Blasio said.

“I’ll put it plainly: you’re going to want to be here.”

City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free.

Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on August 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required for entry, Mr de Blasio said.