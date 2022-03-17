Lizzo says she has ‘made it’ after appearing in Disney cartoon series (Jack Plunkett/AP)

Lizzo says she has “made it” after appearing in an episode of Disney’s cartoon series The Proud Family.

The Truth Hurts singer said she had “always wanted to be a cartoon” and had screamed when she was asked to be part of the show.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder is a Disney original series that follows the life of 14 year-old Penny Proud and her family.

MAMA I MADE IT!!!! I ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A CARTOON—AND WHEN I GOT THE CALL FROM MS TINA I SCREAMED SCRAMED SCRUMMED 😱😱😱 GO CHECK OUT MY EPISODE OF @theproudfamily ON @disneyplus RN!!!! pic.twitter.com/HaZBiSWZaz — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) March 17, 2022

A clip posted by Lizzo online shows the singer appear as herself, offering Penny life advice after admitting she knows “the truth hurts” – a reference to her well-known song.

Captioning the video in all capitals, she wrote: “ Mama I made it!

“I always wanted to be a cartoon – and when I got the call from Ms Tina I screamed scramed scrummed.”

Responding to her post the official Proud Family Twitter account said: “It was an honor to have an icon like you show our girl Penny how to be a BOSS.”