Lizzo prepped for success at 2020 Grammys

Lizzo leads the way ahead of the 62nd Grammy Awards, with British stars Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran also in the running.

The star-studded ceremony at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Sunday sees the R&B singer and rapper tapped in eight categories.

The 31-year-old star has also been included in the best pop solo performance category for Truth Hurts, and the best R&B performance category for Exactly How I Feel featuring Gucci Mane.

Among her nods are album of the year for breakthrough record Cuz I Love You, record of the year and the song of the year songwriting award – both for Truth Hurts – and best new artist.

Scottish music star Capaldi is tapped for his breakthrough hit Someone You Loved, which topped the charts in both the UK and the US, along with co-writers Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman.

Another British artist to receive a nod is Sheeran, whose latest album No.6 Collaborations Project is up for best pop vocal album.

.@BillieEilish has set a new record in #GRAMMYs history becoming the youngest person ever (at 17 years old) to be nominated in all four top general field categories in the same year. Tune in for more #GRAMMYInsights on https://t.co/lOe70CpIJL January 26th. pic.twitter.com/ioklyxDpuE January 24, 2020

Billie Eilish, 18, received six nominations along with 20-year-old rapper Lil Nas X.

The show will see Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined by K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo, and 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey for a rendition of Old Town Road.

They join a star-studded list of performers including Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and John Legend among others.

K-pop boy band BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, US country music star Blake Shelton, will take to the stage for their first public duet.

Alicia Keys will return to host the Grammy Awards, after a well-received debut last year.

PA Media