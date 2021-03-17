| 8°C Dublin

Lizzo pays tribute to her father 12 years after his death

The singer shared pictures of him on social media.

By Tom Horton, PA

Lizzo has marked the 12th anniversary of her father’s death with a tribute to him on social media.

The singer said he “knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t”.

She shared the message alongside pictures of him.

She wrote on Instagram: “12 years since we lost you, dad.

“I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t.”

She added: “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them.

“It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”

She also shared a photo of a handwritten note, which said: “Dad – your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back.”

In December, Lizzo shared a video of her gifting a car to her mother for Christmas, saying she wanted to be able to “provide” for her family following the death of her father.

