Lizzo pays tribute to her father 12 years after his death

Lizzo has marked the 12th anniversary of her father’s death with a tribute to him on social media.

The singer said he “knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t”.

She shared the message alongside pictures of him.

She wrote on Instagram: “12 years since we lost you, dad.

“I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t.”

She added: “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them.

“It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”

She also shared a photo of a handwritten note, which said: “Dad – your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back.”

In December, Lizzo shared a video of her gifting a car to her mother for Christmas, saying she wanted to be able to “provide” for her family following the death of her father.

PA Media