Lizzo pays tribute to her father 12 years after his death

Lizzo has marked the 12th anniversary of her father’s death with a tribute to him on social media.
The singer said he “knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t”.
She shared the message alongside pictures of him.
She wrote on Instagram: “12 years since we lost you, dad.
“I wish you could see this… I’d say you wouldn’t believe it—but you knew what I would achieve even back when I couldn’t.”
She added: “Hug your people today y’all. Tell em you love them.
“It matters.. all the hugs and love I gave my daddy are still here. I can feel it. Love never dies.”
She also shared a photo of a handwritten note, which said: “Dad – your flesh weakened but your spirit is strong and I know because you move me like wind at my back.”
In December, Lizzo shared a video of her gifting a car to her mother for Christmas, saying she wanted to be able to “provide” for her family following the death of her father.
PA Media