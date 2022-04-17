Lizzo debuts new song Special during Saturday Night Live double duty

Lizzo has debuted the title track from her forthcoming album Special while pulling her first double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

The 33-year-old singer was introduced to the stage of the late-night US sketch show by her mother before treating viewers to a rendition of her new track while wearing a bright pink dress.

The song, which serves to remind listeners they are special no matter what they have gone through, is from her upcoming album Special – which will be released on July 15.

The singer shared a video of the performance to Instagram and wrote: “Having my mom introduce me was a risk cus she’s such a diva she coulda sang the song herself love you mommy @sharijeffe

“Here’s ‘SPECIAL’ from my new album ‘SPECIAL’ comin JULY 15th Only on @nbcsnl.”

Fans and artists shared their support of the song including musician Kalifa, formerly known as Le1f, who said: “This performance had me all choked up. congrats on this night, a major moment. I’m so happy for you. ilysm”.

The singer, rapper and flautist also performed her new single About Damn Time as well as starring in multiple sketches alongside the Saturday Night Live cast.

During her opening monologue, she made reference to her TedTalk on twerking and the rumours of her dating multiple different men in Hollywood including being pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby – a story which she admitted she had started on TikTok.