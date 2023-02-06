| 0.7°C Dublin

Lizzo dazzles with Dolce and Gabbana dress on Grammys red carpet

Sam Smith and Taylor Swift also made an impact with their fashion choices.

Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Expand

Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lizzo made an impact on the Grammys red carpet, arriving wearing a orange Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and flowing floral cape.

The US pop singer, who is nominated for five awards including best album, showed off her bold style as she posed for cameras at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

