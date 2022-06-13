Lizzo announces new version of song Grrrls following backlash over ableist lyric (Ian West/PA)

Lizzo has announced she is releasing a new version of her recent song Grrrls with a “lyric change” after receiving backlash over the use of an ableist slur within the track.

The pop superstar said she “never want(s) to promote derogatory language” and said she was “dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world”.

It comes after disability charity Scope urged her not to leave disabled people out of her message of “self-acceptance” and to change the lyrics used.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Since Grrrls was released on June 10, the Lizzo has faced backlash for using a derogatory term for the condition spastic cerebral palsy in the opening verse.

Writing on social media, she acknowledged her role “as an influential artist” and said the decision was a result of her “listening and taking action”.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls.

“Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Video of the Day

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of Grrrls with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo.”

In a previous statement, Scope wrote on Twitter: “Dear @Lizzo, your songs spread the message of self-acceptance.

“Please don’t leave disabled people out by using slurs in your lyrics. Self-love should be for everyone. We know you can do better.”

The singer is known for promoting body positivity and self-love in her music.