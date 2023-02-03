| 9.7°C Dublin

Live performances drain Beyonce as she gives her energy to fans, her father says

Mathew Knowles managed the R&B group Destiny’s Child which made Beyonce famous.

Beyonce who has had five UK number ones including If I Were A Boy and Crazy In Love, announced she would be visiting the UK for a series of live performances this week as part of her Renaissance Tour. (PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The father of global superstar Beyonce has said ahead of her first world tour in seven years that the singer’s body is always “drained” during her live performances as she gives her “energy” to her fans to “take home”.

The popstar, 41, who has had five UK number ones including If I Were A Boy and Crazy In Love, announced this week she would be visiting the UK for a series of live performances as part of her Renaissance world tour.

