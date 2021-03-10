Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock signs with agency to work on ‘solo projects’

Little Mix accept the award for British Artist Video of the Year at the Brit Awards 2019. Photo by: Victoria Jones/PA

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a deal with a PR agency to work on solo projects, three months after Jesy Nelson left the band.

However, the 29-year-old has promised fans that she isn’t leaving the girl group and will continue her “commitments” with the band.

She has signed a new deal with entertainment company Satellite 414, which has said the singer will be doing “solo projects” across music, film and television.

In December, Jesy announced she was leaving the girl group as she struggles with her mental health.

Little Mix have been together for 10 years after being formed into a group on the X-Factor on its eighth series in 2011.

However, in recent years Jesy was very open with how she struggled in the group and was subject to an abundance of online bullying and hate.

Leigh-Anne’s solo news was announced by the PR agency on Twitter yesterday. The Satellite 414 account wrote: “Huge welcome to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she joins our SATELLITE414 and Satellite Screen rosters for solo projects across Music, Film and TV #leighannepinnock #littlemix”

The pop-star also confirmed that she will be working with TaP management, who look after clients such as Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey and Hailee Steinfeld.

Huge welcome to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she joins our SATELLITE414 and Satellite Screen rosters for solo projects across Music, Film and TV 💖 #leighannepinnock #littlemix pic.twitter.com/I5w9zrEDJQ — SATELLITE414 (@satellite414) March 9, 2021

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Leigh-Anne wrote: “Super excited to be joining the @tapmusic family for my solo endeavours, alongside my @LittleMix commitments! Can’t wait for you to see what’s planned but also for the amazing year the girls and I are about to have as a group let’s goooo.”

Many fans congratulated the singer on the news, however, others voiced their concerns about the band’s future.

One person wrote: “Wish u all the best leigh so proud of u.”

While another commented: “Well I'm happy... Just give her the promo and I'll be happy.”

And a third said: “WHAT?? HERE WE GO… SOLOS… I USED TO HAVE FAITH IN LITTLE MIX.”

As many fans were concerned, Leigh-Anne replied to a comment on a fan Instagram account, writing: “Perrie, Jade and I are solid! Yal have nothing to worry about! Little mix have a big year coming up and we’re super excited, love you guys so much, thank you for the support.”

Online Editors