Little Mix will headline their own day at the British Summer Time festival next year.

Little Mix will headline their own day at the British Summer Time festival next year.

Little Mix to headline major UK music festival in 2020

The pop group – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – announced the news in a video on their shared Twitter page.

Nelson said: “We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.

👀 👀 Tickets go on sale Thurs 28th at 9am! pic.twitter.com/wZMQ5QknUQ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 24, 2019

“We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour. This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.”

The band did not confirm which date they will perform.

The former X Factor stars supported Sir Tom Jones at the event in London’s Hyde Park in 2014.

It comes after they cancelled a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand to ensure they have time to record their sixth album.

Little Mix at British Summer Time in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

They have also recently been at loggerheads with Simon Cowell, who signed them to his Syco record label after they won the X Factor in 2011.

However, the music mogul and Little Mix parted ways last year.

Cowell recently announced that he is launching a new version of the X Factor, called The Band, to rival the girl group’s upcoming BBC One talent show, called The Search.

Tickets go on sale on November 28.

PA Media