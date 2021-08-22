Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces birth of baby with first photo

Perrie Edwards has announced the birth of her first child (Peter Byrne/PA)

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face, and another of the child’s foot resting on her partner’s hand.

She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Edwards, 28, announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot: “Him.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left the group last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Edwards’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also expecting a baby, with footballer fiance Andre Gray.