Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged to Andre Gray

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray after he proposed as they celebrated four years together.

The Watford FC star shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple as Pinnock showed off a large ring.

He also shared a picture of himself down on one knee as Pinnock covered her hands with her face.

He wrote: “Let the caption speak for itself this time.” He also posted a heart emoji and an engagement ring, adding: “Hasta la muerte,” meaning “Until death.”

Earlier in the day Pinnock shared an anniversary tribute to Gray, writing: “Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried.”

Pinnock, 28, frequently shares photos of the couple and said Gray, 28, has supported her while she found lockdown a struggle.

When they celebrated their third anniversary last year, she described him as “my right arm, my escape from the world and my soul mate.”

PA Media