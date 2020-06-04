| 5.3°C Dublin

Listen to both sides now: the revival of the album

 

Back catalogue: Review music critic John Meagher has been rediscovering albums by Joni Mitchell Expand
REM are another band whose albums John Meagher has been rediscovering Expand

A couple of weeks into lockdown, a curious social media phenomenon took hold. The idea was that you would post the covers of four albums you always listened to from start to finish and then nominate four other people to do the same.

Like all diversions on Twitter, it lasted a week or two before being supplanted by something else. But in the short time that people were engaged by it, a couple of thoughts shone through. First, there was a huge variation in the number of albums mentioned and it became something of a useful brain-prompt as to what to listen to next. Second, and it took a while before music lovers started to question the entire premise, but isn't the whole purpose of an album to listen to the whole thing from beginning to end?

That was certainly the case until the past 20 or so years. With the advent of iTunes then Spotify and the rest, there was such a cornucopia of choice that the idea of listening to the same album all the way through seemed comically old-hat. Having tens of millions of songs available in a matter of seconds on your phone - and all yours for about a tenner a month - meant the concept of listening to experimental album tracks of whimsical instrumentals was gone for many.