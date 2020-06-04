Listen to both sides now: the revival of the album

A couple of weeks into lockdown, a curious social media phenomenon took hold. The idea was that you would post the covers of four albums you always listened to from start to finish and then nominate four other people to do the same.

Like all diversions on Twitter, it lasted a week or two before being supplanted by something else. But in the short time that people were engaged by it, a couple of thoughts shone through. First, there was a huge variation in the number of albums mentioned and it became something of a useful brain-prompt as to what to listen to next. Second, and it took a while before music lovers started to question the entire premise, but isn't the whole purpose of an album to listen to the whole thing from beginning to end?

That was certainly the case until the past 20 or so years. With the advent of iTunes then Spotify and the rest, there was such a cornucopia of choice that the idea of listening to the same album all the way through seemed comically old-hat. Having tens of millions of songs available in a matter of seconds on your phone - and all yours for about a tenner a month - meant the concept of listening to experimental album tracks of whimsical instrumentals was gone for many.

Others would suggest that when cassettes and, especially, CDs came along it was easy to skip through to the songs you wanted to hear again and again.

Call me anachronistic, but I always thought such listening habits missed out on the joy of throwing yourself into an album, savouring the less commercial parts and finding your own beloved track that others seemed to gloss over.

In the 20 years or so that I have been writing for this newspaper about music, the album's demise has been predicted time and time again. Yet the trusty format not just survives, but thrives. There are more albums released in any given week today than there were in vinyl's 1960s and 1970s heyday and we are spoiled for choice when it comes the ways of hearing them.

But, for many of us, the sheer weight of music available to us at any one time fulfils the paradox of choice theory and we jump from one artist to the next like a bee in a wild-flower garden and deny ourselves the pleasure of listening to an album the way the artist - virtually every artist - intended.

Then the pandemic came into our lives and everything changed. Suddenly, we had acres of time to fill. With no gigs, cinema, sporting events and so on, we had a chance to revisit those TV drama series we had put on the long finger, or read the books we always said we would, or catch the movies that we missed when they were first released. Oh, and reacquaint ourselves with albums we loved and hadn't heard in a long time as well as encounter some new favourites. Most of us have had a brand new tool in our armoury - time.

Whether it was dusting down an old record player, taking CDs out of their sleeves again or simply streaming entire albums through our speakers or headphones, more and more of us uncovered the timeless charms of listening to albums from start to finish. In an age where unlimited choice can make music feel devalued, this has been an opportunity for us to truly connect with an artist and their favoured mode of expression. And it's still all about the album.

I've always favoured listening to entire albums rather a 'mixtape' of songs, but the inertia caused by Covid-19 encouraged me to go back to beloved artists' entire back catalogues. And I was far from the only one who took great solace in listening again to albums that had been formative at various stages of my life.

REM were among the first to be revisited. Michael Stipe had posted one of his band's most emblematic songs in the early days of lockdown, 'It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)' - it dates from 1987, but might as well have been written for 2020 - and it sent me on a spiral back in time to my late teens when I was excitedly working my way through the band's back catalogue for the first time.

What a rewarding thing it is to immerse yourself completely in one artist's work for a sustained period. After all, we think nothing of binge-watching the latest Netflix series, and returning to REM's oeuvre not only transported me back in time, but also gave me a new-found appreciation of what they had achieved. Their run of albums from 1983's debut Murmur to 1996's New Adventures in Hi-Fi is among the greatest creative streaks by any American band and, with the benefit of time, it's fascinating to see how they evolved from esoteric 'college rock' band to U2-sized stadium attractions. There's some fantastic REM music after that too, although the quality control standards weren't set quite as high.

There's been joy, too, in revisiting the work of Joni Mitchell. A former colleague pressed into my hands a tape-copy of her 1974 album Court and Spark when I first started in journalism and it ushered in a love for the Laurel Canyon school of 1970s singer-songwriter. But this time, it wasn't that album - or masterpieces such as Blue and Hejira - that I went back to, but a more recent Mitchell album, Travelogue.

Released in 2002, it's a double album in which the Canadian - with the help of an orchestra - rerecorded and reinterpreted her own work. It was an album I hadn't bothered much with when it came out, preferring to go back to the source, but now I'm convinced it's an extraordinary achievement in its own right - and one that has been a comfort in these trying and uncertain times.

It's been a pleasure to sense the solace that others are deriving from specific albums, too. One of the upsides of the oversharing aspects of social media is declarations of love for specific records. Tim Burgess, The Charlatans' mainman, has been at the forefront of that over the past couple of months.

#TimsTwitterListeningParty could hardly be simpler: Burgess plays three or four albums most evenings, often with the tweeted commentary of the musicians who actually made the albums, and invites the rest of us to take a listen and engage. Unlike live music - which will we will be denied for a long time to come - listening to recorded music has often felt like a solitary pursuit. But anyone who's listened along with Burgess doesn't feel alone - even if they physically are.

There's a special sort of joy in being able to interact with others who feel just as passionately as you do about Lloyd Cole and the Commotions' Rattlesnakes, The Streets' Original Pirate Material or Róisín Murphy's Overpowered, to mention just three of his selections.

Why not take a listen this evening and revisit albums you loved and maybe haven't heard for a while or are hearing for the very first time? Among Burgess's selections for June 6 are David Bowie's underrated Earthling and Dexys Midnight Runners' Too-Rye-Ay. And best of the lot? The marvellous Let's Get Out of this Country from Glasgow band Camera Obscura. That's an album - and don't even think about skipping.