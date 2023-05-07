Linda Martin on Eurovision: ‘If you’ve a fantastic song, are you going to give it to a newcomer or to Celine Dion who’ll sing the arse out of it?’

Where did it all go wrong for Ireland at Eurovision – was it the year we sent a turkey, or the demise of the talent show? We asked Linda Martin, Louis Walsh, Charlie McGettigan and more...

Dustin the Turkey 'performs' during the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest semi-final at Belgrade Arena. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images — © AFP via Getty Images

Andrea Smith Yesterday at 03:30