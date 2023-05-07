Linda Martin on Eurovision: ‘If you’ve a fantastic song, are you going to give it to a newcomer or to Celine Dion who’ll sing the arse out of it?’
Where did it all go wrong for Ireland at Eurovision – was it the year we sent a turkey, or the demise of the talent show? We asked Linda Martin, Louis Walsh, Charlie McGettigan and more...
Andrea Smith
When Linda Martin won the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Why Me?’ in Malmö in 1992, it was the first of four victories in five years for Ireland. Sadly, although we grew somewhat cocky about our ability to beat the rest of Europe, it all went downhill for us after that.