Lily Allen splits with Meridian Dan after three years of dating
She announced the news on a podcast.
Lily Allen has split with rapper boyfriend Meridian Dan after three years of dating.
The singer, 33, appeared on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast and revealed they broke up in December.
She said: “I’m single, for the first time since I was about 15. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks.
“It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news and I think that fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me, because ordinarily, when things get difficult, I do need to have somebody around to share those problems.”
Allen, who has two children from her marriage with Sam Cooper, added: “So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”
London-born Meridian Dan is a grime artist best known for his 2016 hit German Whip.
On January 2, he wrote on Instagram that 2018 “wasn’t my best one”.
By the end of these 12 months I plan to be chilling somewhere hot with both feet up looking back at my most successful year yet. Like many 2018 wasn’t my best one but towards the end of it i stopped trying and started sowing a few seeds that are going to come to life later this year. 🌱 🤞🏽 New friends, business partners and collaborators; Nice of you to join the team - Organic Always. Old and long standing ones... Still got love for ya and thanks for riding with me even though I’m a difficult dude to work out sometimes. To everyone else. I wish you all the best in 2019. Go hard, support your mates and see what happens. #2019 year of The True Kings.
