Lily Allen has said she quit Twitter because it has “given a voice to the far right” and helps them to win elections.

Lily Allen quit Twitter because social media ‘gives voice to far right’

The singer deactivated her account on Friday after posting a series of tweets concerning the General Election results – for which Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan swore at her.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Allen, 34, denied she had left Twitter because she “couldn’t handle the abuse and humiliation”.

“It’s annoying of course to be bullied and have so much hate thrown in your direction, but that’s been happening for 10 years,” she wrote.

“I deleted Twitter because I really believe that these platforms have given a voice to the far right, and they use them to spread disinformation and lies, which win them elections and ruin people’s lives.

“If they didn’t exist we wouldn’t be here.

“I want to delete my Instagram too but I’m just not there yet. I so wish I was.”

Allen had well over five million followers on Twitter.

In an earlier post to Instagram after the Conservatives’ victory in the election was announced, Ms Allen said: “I think that racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country.”

TV presenter Mr Morgan posted her words to Twitter, telling the singer to “F*** off”.

The two have previously argued on Twitter about gun violence in London, with Mr Morgan criticising Ms Allen for wearing a necklace shaped like a machine gun.

PA Media